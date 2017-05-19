Police bust construction site theft ring that crossed several counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - On Friday, St. Louis County police recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of items stolen from homes across four counties. The stolen goods were recovered in the 3700 block of Bates, in the City of St. Louis.

Since 2014, detectives have investigated multiple burglaries and thefts from newly constructed homes and homes under renovation in St. Louis County, the City of St. Louis, Jefferson County, St. Charles County in Missouri, and St. Clair County in Illinois. The thieves were stealing items that ranged from doorbells to refrigerators then selling them or installing them in other homes.

Some items have already been returned to their rightful owners. If additional homeowners, contractors, or construction workers believe they have been a victim, call police at 314-615-4169.

Four male suspects are now in custody for the thefts. They have not yet been officially charged, so names have not been released. The case will be presented to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office soon.