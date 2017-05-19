Ongoing effort to restore electricity across St. Louis area after mass outages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – Crews have spent Friday working on restoring power to thousands of customers after overnight storms knocked out electricity across the St. Louis area. Ameren called in extra crews to get electricity flowing to homes and businesses.

One of the most dramatic sites was on Ladue Road just east of Highway 141. One power pole after another was knocked down; more than a half dozen were damaged.

“The wind didn’t blow any of the poles down,” said Kevin Anders, Ameren. “It was a tree that was completely uprooted during the storm and we’ve got that soft soil from all the rains we had previously. The tree was uprooted that blew into the line and that snapped seven poles.”

About 1,000 customers in the area immediately lost power. People in a nearby neighborhood worried about the temperature in their homes as well as their food in the refrigerator and freezer.

“My husband bought a whole rack of ribs. If need be, we’ll go and get dry ice somewhere,” said homeowner Karen Greeves.

Meanwhile, Ameren brought out a drone with a camera to inspect damages.

“It’s safer; it provides good information more quickly that we can use to really understand how much damage we have out in the field,” Anders said.

Business owners had to close. A restaurant in Maryland Heights brought in a mobile refrigeration unit to make sure all their food did not go bad.

“It’s pretty common when we get power outages like we do today,” said Doug Myers, who works for the company that rents the commercial units. We’ve had a lot of calls today.”

People looking for a meal were disappointed, like Brett Ware.

“Kind of makes it a little frustrating trying to get lunch,” Ware said.