Continuity program expanding diversity in media production

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - Certain careers are harder to break into than others. Film-making can be one of those fields where you "need to know someone" to get inside the door. Minorities can feel especially left out.

The Continuity Program is working to change that.

Executive Director and Co-Founder, Dan Parris along with Quinsonta Boyd, board member, teacher and past student, joined us to explain.

Starting August 2017, a group of 10 adults will have the opportunity to join the first annual media training program. Classes will be taught by industry professionals. The program will be broken down into three progressive phases, each of which lasts 12 weeks, one night a week from 6-9 p.m.

Classes will include access to a state-of-the-art media lab and film equipment, a paid opportunity for the entire program and a paid internship after completion.

Their mission is to expand diversity in media production through skills-based training, mentorship and opportunities for untapped talent.

Continuity focuses on serving minority participants due to the significant disadvantages and barriers facing this population. Applications are open until May 30th.

Visit continuitystl.com to apply.