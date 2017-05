Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – The St. Louis County Council learned Thursday afternoon that regional leaders have agreed to ways to improve security on MetroLink.

The agreement between St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and St. Clair County allows for officers riding the trains to have jurisdiction wherever they are.

It also calls for law enforcement and not a private security system to be in command of security.

And while the council made no decisions Thursday, the group said a closed system, which would include turnstiles, should be explored.

The county council has promised to hold meetings for public input before any votes are taken.