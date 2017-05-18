Search continues for driver who struck construction worker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AFFTON, MO (KPLR) - A construction worker remains in critical condition after being struck by a pickup truck in south St. Louis County overnight as police continue their search for the driver.

The accident happened around 12:45 a.m. near the intersection of Heege Road and New Hampshire Avenue. A pickup truck travelling eastbound struck the 55-year-old worker while he was working on a paving project with a road crew. The driver never bothered to stop at the scene. He was last seen travelling east on Heege Road and south on Mackenzie.

“The construction workers were doing everything they were supposed to do. They were wearing bright vests and clothing, they had the signage up," said Officer Benjamin Granda, spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department. "What we have here is a problem with the motorist."

Authorities said the eastbound lanes of Heege Road were closed for paving.

The suspect vehicle was described as a white, extended cab pick-up truck with front end damage. It’s possibly missing a driver’s side headlight.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-889-2341.