Police: Woman asked officers to check her needle for meth

PERU, Ind. – Police arrested a woman after they say she asked officers to check her needle for meth, according to WXIN.

Miami County Central Dispatch received a call on Tuesday around 10:40 a.m. about a suspicious female at a residence in the 200 block of West Eighth Street in Peru, Indiana.

Officers say they identified the female as Sammi Y. Breeden, 20, of Peru. She told them that she had been at another location in Peru earlier in the day where she had been using methamphetamine.

She said she shot up with a needle, but she didn’t think the substance was meth because it was making her feel different from her usual meth high.

Officers called an ambulance for medical assistance, and they found a needle with Breeden. She asked officers to test the contents of the needle, and they confirmed it contained meth.

She was arrested for possession of a syringe and possession of methamphetamine, and her bond was set at $10,000.