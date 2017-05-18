× Pair arrested for Clayton MetroLink armed robbery

CLAYTON, MO (KPLR) – Two men are in custody after robbing a person at gunpoint on the platform at the Clayton MetroLink Station, the St. Louis County Police Department said Thursday.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a police spokesman, the robbery occurred just after 1 p.m. at the station, located in the 200 block of South Central Avenue.

The victim said he was confronted by two men on the platform. One of the suspects produced a handgun and took money from the victim.

Granda said the victim ran from the area and contacted 911. Police from the county’s MetroLink Unit were riding the train to the Clayton station as the call came out and arrived at the scene moments later.

The suspects fled the station but were arrested a short time later by Clayton police, Granda said.

A loaded handgun was recovered after being discarded by one of the suspects.

The investigation remains ongoing and the case will soon be presented the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.