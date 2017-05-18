Hillsboro schools on lockdown as police search for fugitive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HILLSBORO, MO (KPLR) - The Hillsboro R-3 School District was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon as authorities conduct a manhunt for a fugitive.

According to Dr. Aaron Cornman, superintendent of the school district, police indicated the incident happened about one mile from the schools, near the Dollar General and the bank off Highway B.

Police were responding to a burglary just before 1:10 p.m. and trailed the suspect to a gas station. Officers took the suspect into custody and placed him in the rear of the police vehicle. However, the suspect managed to get to the front of the car and drove away. A detective fired shots at the suspect at the gas station because the suspect struck the detective with the stolen police vehicle.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Jason Wilson, abandoned the vehicle a short time later and took off on foot at Highway B and Highway 21. Wilson did not obtain any police firearms in his escape, though it's still unclear if he's armed at the moment.

Police said Wilson lives south of the scene of the manhunt. He was last seen in a creek bed on Whitehead Road.

Wilson was wearing a white t-shirt, plaid shorts, and a shaved head.