Glencoe Community Staple Church asks for help to rebuild after flood damage

GLENCOE, MO (KPLR) – A call for help. Several west county communities continue to recover from the floods a few weeks ago but one particular neighborhood is asking for a little extra assistance.

“That’s how high the water was,” said Gary Templeton, co-pastor of the Glencoe Church of God.

Despite their best efforts to save it from damage, the small church, tucked away in a Glencoe neighborhood, barely stood the chance of surviving the flood of 2017.

“It’s just devastating to see it happen again within 16 months,” Templeton said.

Templeton went onto say that the church has been in the community for nearly 60 years.

He said that church care takers were just in the middle of renovating from the flood of 2015 but like so many other surrounding communities, they didn’t dream of going through another natural disaster so soon.

“When we built this church I was 12-years-old and I was part of building it that time,” said Templeton.

The inside of the church visibly shows stains on the walls and floorboards lifted, indicating how far the flood waters traveled.

“Just looking around, none of this sand was here before, all sandbags, and just looking around, seeing all this mess … it’s going to take a lot of effort just get all this stuff out of here,” Templeton said.

Since the church has already spent $50,000 trying to fix the mess from the last flood, Templeton said that they are out of money.

And while this isn’t his ward, Wildwood City Councilman of the 8th Ward Joe Garritano said he couldn’t help driving by one day and wanting to help in some way.

“They don’t want to go out and ask for help themselves,” Garritano said. “But I am just being a bridge here between the church and the community saying, ‘Hey, look here, some people who need our help.’”

The church has set up a GoFundMe page on its site, KeepTheChurch.com.