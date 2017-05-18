Fox 2 news personality John Auble laid to rest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – Longtime Fox 2 News personality John Auble was laid to rest Thursday. Auble died last weekend at age 77.

He worked 23 years at Fox 2, working as a morning anchor and reporter. He's best known for his trademark trench coat and his quirky feature Auble-at-Large.

The funeral mass was held at Our Lady of Guadeloupe Church in north St. Louis County where family, friends and co-workers gathered to say a final goodbye.

Auble came to St Louis in 1967. He worked at the Globe Democrat Newspaper, at Channel 5, and finally at Fox 2, from which he retired from in 2011.

Along the way, Auble tried his hand at a lot of things, like being a restaurateur, and riverboat owner. He also served a stint in the U.S. Navy.

After the funeral, there were final honors at a ceremony at Jefferson Barracks, which included a rifle salute and the presentation of the flag to his widow, Charmaine.

John Auble is survived by his wife and their five children.