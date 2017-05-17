You Paid For It: St. Charles Community College hires lobbyists

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – The You Paid For It Team investigated a DC lobbyist hired by St. Charles Community College.

The school will pay the first $2,000 a month for 12 months. The school's president says the lobbyist is supposed to help them reel in grants. However, the school pays close to $45,000 for memberships in various organizations that already have lobbyists.

There's also a unit at the school, comprised of three people, who deal with grants. The director of that department makes $81,000 a year.

The school president says hiring a lobbyist is a common practice for community colleges, but a closer look at neighboring community colleges indicates otherwise.

The St, Louis Community College, with its multiple campus and larger student enrollment, does not have a DC lobbyist. Neither does the community college serving Jefferson County.

The president of the Jefferson County college says the school has never had a paid lobbyist. He says they do the job themselves of searching for grants.