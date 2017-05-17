Tower Grove South community rallies around family displaced by fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – A fire ripped through a four-plex Tuesday in the 3900 block of Miami, destroying the units and displacing at least six tenants.

Andrea Williams, her 6-year-old son, 3-year-old daughter, and her daughter’s father were living in one of the lower units and are now displaced.

Since then, the Tower Grove South neighborhood took to its Facebook page to collect donations for the young family that lost all of their belongings in the fire.

One neighbor, Tricia Dannenfeldt, saw the fire firsthand and took matters into her own hands to write the Facebook post, which has generated an outpouring of donations from the community.

“You know it's so overwhelming, as a human you just don't know what to do,” said Tricia Dannenfeldt. “So even if I don't have items to donate or a place for the family to stay, I could put that information out for other people to help me reach out, which is really nice to see it come to fruition.”

Williams said she saw the post and has received phone calls from neighbors asking how they can help her family get back on its feet.

“I'm blessed and those people, they actually have good hearts and I'm thankful for them,” said Andrea Williams.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family with a hotel room and money for food. You can donate directly to the Red Cross or if you’d like to donate directly to the family, you can contact Parenting Resources at 314-332-2582.

Or you can text Wanda, who is collecting donations, at 314-952-2208.

Here are some items the family needs:

Boy’s clothing size 7

Girl’s clothing size 3t

Girl’s pull-ups size 2t-3t

Women’s shirts size small

Women’s pants size 3

Women’s shoes size 4.5

Men’s shirts size medium

Men’s pants size 32

Men’s shoes size 8.5

Toiletries, linens, blankets, toys, and children’s books