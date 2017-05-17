× MetroLink train struck by gunfire while traveling near Fairview Heights

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL (KTVI)- The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after shots were fired at a MetroLink train in the metro east overnight. It happened around 11 p.m. between Washington Park and Fairview Heights. Roughly 20 passengers were on board at the time.

Metro officials say no one was injured and the train has been taken out of service.

One witness was heading home from the Cardinals game. He tells FOX 2 bullet holes were evident when he and his family arrived at the Fairview Heights station.

According to the Belleville News Democrat, the train operator thought he heard rocks hitting the train. But he soon realized it was gunfire when he saw windows shatter.

Eight bullet holes were found.

There is no further information at this time.

FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.