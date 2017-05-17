× Lyft employee shot while driving near Gravois Park

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Police are investigating after a ridesharing driver was shot Wednesday morning in south St. Louis. It happened around 2:45 a.m. as the victim was driving in the 3700 block of Minnesota.

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots and found the man unconscious in his vehicle. Two other cars were seen leaving the scene.

The Lyft driver was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He was treated for gunshot wounds to his back and side.

It’s unclear if he was on duty at the time.