Bee venom therapy used to treat Lyme disease

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – David Seyers was infected with Lyme disease while helping a buddy build a hunting cabin in northern Missouri. Two tick bites changed his life.

“I would have testicle pain, I would have seizures…throbbing pain, headaches, fatigue; major, major fatigue with it,” Seyers said.

After dozens of doctor’s appointments, hundreds of treatments, and finally going on disability, his desperation for a cure—or even relief—led him to Nancy Dolan.

“I had lost the ability to read and write, I didn’t know my name, every nerve group and every nerve in my body was severely damaged,” Dolan said.

She had seen 26 doctors and was taking 67 pills a day. She’s been on bee venom therapy (BVT) for the last three years.

She said her medical providers began noticing improvements in her health within three months. In five months, she was off all of her medication, and within a year she got her life back. Dolan’s story has given Seyers the hope he desperately needed.

The BVT protocol requires live bees for the treatment. The patient works up to 10 bees, five on each side of the spine, every other day, three days a week, with two days of detox. The stingers are left in the skin for 20 minutes and then carefully removed. Two to three years of treatments are recommended.

Seyers said it’s worth it because pain from the sting is nothing compared to Lyme.

Scientist Ellie Lobel discovered bee venom’s impact on Lyme disease and created the BVT protocol. She said when bee venom comes into close contact with the Borrelia bacteria it paralyzes the pathogen, pokes holes in its outer protective layers, and ultimately dismantles the entire bacteria.

Lobel suffered from Lyme disease as well and was given only three to four months to live when she accidentally discovered this treatment while out on a walk. Lobel accidentally walked into a swarm of killer bees. But instead of taking her life, the bees provided Lobel with a potential medical breakthrough.

“After the attack of the bees, my brain had actually come out of this fog and I was able to think straight for the first time in years,” Lobel said.

Lobel said honey bees and not killer bees are used for the therapy. They can be purchased from local bee keepers, but Seyers orders his online and they’re shipped through the mail. It costs anywhere from $50 to $60 a month to purchase and ship 240 bees.

