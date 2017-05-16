St. Louis County launches website on Jamestown Mall redevelopment



NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR)-The redevelopment of Jamestown Mall will be a significant project for residents of north St. Louis County. So the County has unveiled an informational website that will keep residents up-to-date on the project as well as provide a place where they can make comments and voice concerns as the work moves forward.

The site, http://www.stlouisco.com/jamestown gives the history of the project, shows photos of the current state of the mall, and allows residents to sign up for email updates or email in questions or concerns.