Restaurants in High Ridge still coping with boil order

HIGH RIDGE, MO (KPLR) – While communities are recovering from recent flooding, businesses in High Ridge are dealing with a boil order that’s been in place for weeks.

Owners of the neighboring Dave’s Diner and Pegg’s Restaurant On the Boulevard said they’ve been boiling water for everything; from washing dishes to cooking food.

The owners said the 2015 flood shut them down for a couple of days, but this year’s flood has affected them for three weeks. While Pegg’s is doing ok and spending about $200 per day on bottled water and ice, Dave's Diner has reported its business has dropped about 25 percent.

KPLR 11 reached out to Public Water Supply District 2 to find out an exact date for when the boil order would be lifted, but has not heard back.