CLAYTON, MO (KPLR) - A special honor for former KPLR news anchor, Christine Buck . She has been named a 2017 Woman of Achievement for her outstanding commitment to volunteer service and leadership dedicated to youth.

Christine helped develop the Girls Club At Mathews-Dickey Boys and Girls Club .

Christine, along with nine women, were honored at a luncheon at the Ritz Carlton in Clayton Tuesday.

Women of Achievement is the oldest, ongoing program in the area whose sole mission is to honor and recognize the volunteer service and volunteer leadership of women.