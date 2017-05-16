Alderman calls for action to stop speeding drivers in his ward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Police say a chase that started in Hillsdale Monday night ended in a crash in north St. Louis on a busy stretch of road that's seen several major accidents in the past few months.

Natural Bridge was shut down at Belt Avenue for more than an hour. Several vehicles were involved but there were no serious injuries.

Hillsdale police have not released any further information.

A St. Louis alderman representing the area is calling for action to stop speeding drivers in his ward. So far this year, seven people have died in crashes on Natural Bridge Road.

This past Saturday, a two-year-old was left in critical condition after two speeding cars crashed on Natural Bridge and the unbuckled toddler was ejected from a car. 21st Ward Alderman John Collins Muhammad met with city leader to discuss the possibility of adding cameras along Natural Bridge.

He'd also like to see more traffic signals and possibly a roundabout. Muhammad has also asked police to beef up patrols.

"I`m looking at all options and alternatives to make sure that we can deter reckless driving. We need something to try and stop the traffic on natural bridge and slow it down. Because they`re killing our families. They`re killing us," said Muhammad.

The alderman fears if nothing is done, some businesses may leave the area.

The city streets department is conducting a traffic safety study to determine which stretch of Natural Bridge needs the most attention.