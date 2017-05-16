2017 St. Albans Fit Family Day, Pedal the Puzzle bicycle event

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)-The mysteries of autism affect millions of families and unlocking its secrets are crucial to helping children and their parents cope with the condition. Money is desperately needed to assist families and help move kids off the autism spectrum.

Dr. Bart Coleman and his wife Tracy joined us with more on Family Fit Day and Pedal the Puzzle Bike Ride.

The day is filled with family friendly fitness activities such as an adult bike ride, kids ride, yoga, canoes/kayaking, carnival and fun for all abilities. There’ll also be a princess boutique!

Money raised from the event will be used for grants. Families affected by autism searching for alternative treatments can apply for a grant on their web site.

Fit Family Day and Pedal the Puzzle Bike Ride

Sun, May 21

St. Albans, Missouri

To learn more visit: pedalthepuzzle.org

To register visit: eventbrite.com