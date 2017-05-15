Woman shot outside Ladue Schnucks meets first responders who saved her life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LADUE, MO (KPLR) - A woman shot multiple times at Schnucks gets to meet the first responders that saved her life.

On the morning of March 28, Kat Hutson was shot several times by her estranged husband in the parking lot of the Schnucks where she worked.

Officer Austin Medline was on patrol right across the street when the shots were fired.

“I knew it was from the Schnucks’ direction, so I went over there and I saw the suspect fleeing in a vehicle and then I saw the victim, Kat, she was on the ground, bleeding profusely,” he said.

Officer Medline said he grabbed his medical kit from the car while a second officer arrived and they tried to stop the bleeding from one of the bullet wounds to Kat’s chest. He said they used a product called QuikClot to stop the arterial bleeding on the wound.

Stopping that bleeding played a huge role in saving Kat’s life. She credits God for putting Officer Medline right across the street that morning.

Within three minutes, EMS arrived at the scene to take over. Kat was at the hospital 10 minutes later. Once they dropped Hutson off, emergency responders were unsure if they’d see her again, much less doing so well.

“To be honest with you, I was hoping for the best, but knowing what I know from my experiences and her condition, I was not expecting a good outcome; definitely not this good of a outcome,” said Ladue Fire Department Lt. Clayton Boyd.

All of the first responders who cared for Kat that morning were given awards at Monday’s Ladue City Council meeting.