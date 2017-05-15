Seven fatal crashes along stretch of Natural Bridge in 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Two speeding cars on Natural Bridge Avenue crashed early Saturday morning. A two-year-old boy was not buckled inside one of those vehicles. He was ejected from the car and remains in critical condition. Police said it’s not certain the boy will survive.

“It brought tears to my eyes,” said Alderman John Collins-Muhammad (21st Ward). “A two-year-old child.”

The alderman represents the area where the crash occurred. He met Monday with city leaders to discuss the possibility of installing cameras along Natural Bridge. He said just this year there have been seven fatal crashes on a stretch of Natural Bridge from Fair to Newstead avenues.

“I’m looking at all options and alternatives to make sure that we can deter reckless driving,” said Collins-Muhammad.

The alderman is also exploring the possibility of adding traffic signals to parts of Natural Bridge. He said the Streets Department is conducting a traffic study that could help determine the most effective areas to install traffic signals.

“We need something to try and stop the traffic on Natural Bridge and slow it down,” said north St. Louis resident Angela Smith. “Because they’re killing our families. They’re killing us.”

Collins-Muhammad believes the speeders could hamper efforts to attract businesses to a part of St. Louis in desperate need of economic development.

“Because the same thing keeps happening again and again,” he said.

Collins-Muhammad said he’s also asked the police department for more patrols along Natural Bridge.