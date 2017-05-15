Caught on camera: Man steals American flag from West Alton bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – The owner of a St. Charles County business is looking for the man she says stole an American flag from its post at her restaurant and bar.

"Just a lot of disappointment," said Susan Saale, owner of the West Alton Bar and Grill on Highway 94. "We have a lot of veterans in this town, a lot of veterans; and not just veterans, but people that just love our country.”

Saale said she doesn't understand why someone would violate her space and the American flag at the same time.

"I looked back on the cameras and, sure enough, some guy just yanked the flag and put it in the back of his truck and took off," she said.

Surveillance video from the bar’s cameras shows a man leaving the bar late Wednesday night. As the man is seen walking to his vehicle, you see him turn around and walk back towards the bar. After touching the flag for a few minutes, the video shows the man pull the flag from its post and put it in the back of his truck before driving away.

"It's unbelievable and just sad that this is a grown man that would take somebody's property and let alone it be the American flag and then disrespect it by dragging it and throwing it in the back of his truck," Saale said.

Saale turned to social media, sharing the surveillance video and still images on the bar's Facebook page with the hope of identifying the thief. That post has been shared more than 1,000 times.

"I don't care if I ever see the guy again," said Saale. "I don't want him in this bar, but I want everyone to understand that stealing somebody else stuff isn't acceptable; it's not right."