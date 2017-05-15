Bucket Brigade keeps Alton neighborhoods looking new with a fresh coat of paint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, IL (KPLR) – For decades, a group of volunteers has been going around Alton and making sure neighborhoods receive a fresh look.

Dale Neubecker, founded of the Bucket Brigade, lets his paint brush do the talking when it comes to keeping his hometown of Alton clean.

The Bucket Brigade has been organizing volunteers for 30 years, with help from Sherwin Williams, which donates paint to the group.

“People turn in homes they would like to have painted. We take that list to the community and review it,” said Scott Neudecker, Bucket Brigade. “We contact the owner and make sure they cannot paint their home.”

On Saturday, volunteers spent the day sprucing up homes all around Alton, a familiar spring ritual.

“Lots of people think that if you do mission work or good work that it goes somewhere else. Well, every hometown needs some help,” said Karen Wilson, Bucket Brigade.

Neudecker said the organization has painted more than 1,400 homes over the years.