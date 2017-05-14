Major Case Squad investigating Alton shooting death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, IL (KPLR)- The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate the shooting death of a man in an Alton, IL early Sunday.

Alton police responded to the sound of gunshots on Union Street around 4:15 a.m. Officers found Derrance G. Taylor, 34, of Alton, lying in the roadway of the 900 block of Union Street. He had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information relating to this incident should call Alton police at 618-463-3505 or the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 618-463-3505 Ext: 645. If you would like to remain anonymous, then contact St. Louis Regional Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

#NEW: Derrance Taylor identified as the 34-year-old man found shot to death in the 900 blk of Union in Alton this morning @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/AcT0uaRC3D — Gerron Jordan (@GerronJordan) May 14, 2017

38.890604 -90.184276