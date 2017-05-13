The Pulse of St. Louis: Lessons learned from 2017 Spring flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)- The heavy rains of late April and early May 2017 saturated our region and sent area rivers out of their banks, flooding river communities along the Big, Bourbeuse, Cuivre, Meramec, Missouri, and Mississppi Rivers. The flooding, much of it at or near historic levels, came just 18 months after a previous devastating flood in late 2015.

Shirley Washington is looking at the lessons learned from this round of flooding. She is also finding the stories of those who went above and beyond to help neighbor and community during this difficult time.

Her guests on the Pulse of St. Louis are Karen Yeomans, P.E., the Southwest Area Engineer for MoDOT, and Dr. Eric Knost, Superintendent of the Rockwood School District, which was hard hit by the flooded Meramec River.

