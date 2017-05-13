One person killed in rollover crash in north St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - One person is dead after a single vehicle rollover crash on Riverview Drive near Scranton in north St. Louis Saturday afternoon.

According to police reports, the driver of the vehicle was ejected during the wreck. Accident reconstruction crews were called to the scene to investigate.

Witnesses tell News 11 that there have been a number of fatal wrecks along Riverview Drive in this stretch of north city over the past couple of years.

"I see it all day" said Curt Funches, who works near the wreck scene. "Even as you go down Riverview they fly around you, jump over in the opposite lane. I mean you coming close to a head on collision all day long. I really believe they need more officers here patrolling"

Neither the cause of the wreck or the identity of the driver has been released.