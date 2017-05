Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, IL (KPLR)- Alton police are asking for help identifying a suspect in the shooting of a 24-year old man. The victim was shot inside the Riverside Saloon in the 2900 block of E. Broadway around 2:00am Saturday. He was taken to the hospital.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect who is considered armed and dangerous. Call Alton police if you see him at 618-463-3505 Option 8, or the anonymous tip hotline at 618-465-5948.