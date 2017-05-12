St. Louis Symphony to perform ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ score with movie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - To sync up a symphony and the film score of a big screen classic takes precision. Friday afternoon at Powell Symphony Hall the St. Louis Symphony was also the MGM symphony for the 1952 classic "Singing in the Rain."

"We're playing the wonderful movie "Singing in the Rain,'" says Bjorn Ranheim, Cellist. "We'll play the live soundtrack to the movie as it's projected above the orchestra."

This isn't the first time the symphony has performed the score to a hit film. But the Mother's day weekend performances are a virtual sell out on this new instant classic.

"When you watch a movie as a small child or someone who doesn't work in the industry," says Shawn Weil, Violist. "You don't think about what goes into the film and all the small parts of movie making. But having the opportunity to play these scores you realize how many dimensions it adds to this thing you're taking in all at once."

With a conductor working with this syncopated film score, together in unison it`s a merging of music and film.

"This hall has been around for a long long time and it was a movie theatre back in the 60's before the symphony moved in here," says Ranheim. "So this movie 'Singing in the Rain' probably premiered here in St. Louis or it was very least shown here. So it's kind of fun to go full circle."