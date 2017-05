× Schlafly to commemorate solar eclipse in St. Louis with new beer

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Schlafly Beer announcing plans to commemorate this summer`s solar eclipse with a special path of totality pack for its Helles-style lager.

The 6 and 12 packs will come with a pair of solar glasses to watch the August 21st phenomenon safely. The company says St. Louis is along the path of totality, so they wanted to do something fun to celebrate.