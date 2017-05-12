Robbery investigation at Great Southern Bank in Creve Coeur

CREVE COEUR, MO (KPLR)- Creve Coeur police are investigating a robbery Friday at Great Southern Bank. It happened around 9:30am at the branch located at 12500 Olive.

The suspect implied he had a weapon, but one was not displayed. The suspect left the bank on foot with an undetermined amount of cash and headed in a northeast direction towards Olive Blvd.

The suspect is described as a dark skinned man with a medium build. He was wearing a black Mizzou pull-over hoodie, blue jeans, a blaze orange sock hat with no logo, and Adidas-style soccer shoes.

No one was injured in the robbery.

If you have information in the case, call the CrimeStoppers Tip Hotline at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). If your tip leads to the Felony Arrest of this Bank Robber, you may receive a reward of up to $1,000. All tips into CrimeStoppers are anonymous.