Reports of a mountain lion have Chesterfield residents on alert

CHESTERFIELD, MO (KTVI)-Nerves are frayed in one Chesterfield neighborhood after reports of a mountain lion sighting . Residents of the Shenandoah subdivision are talking about the sighting. Some are on edge. Others are not worried at all.

The neighborhood is located west of 141 and south of Olive.

The Missouri Department of Conservation says they have received a few calls about the animal being seen in Chesterfield. They need physical evidence to confirm it, like video, a photo, a footprint, or fur. The animals were once indigenous to the state and they could be making a comeback.

If you have seen a mountain lion, the Department of Conservation would like to hear from you so they can turn any evidence over to their mountain lion response team.

Officials say mountain lions feed on deer and elk and that people and pets are not usually on their menu.