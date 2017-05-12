Kingshighway Bridge to partially re-open Saturday, May 13

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- One of the major thoroughfares connecting south St. Louis with Interstate 44 and I-64 will partially re-open Saturday, May 13.

The 78-year-old four-lane Kingshighway Bridge was closed in July 2015 for demolition.

Mayor Lyda Krewson and aldermen Steve Conway and Joe Vollmer will be on-hand for a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on the bridge’s south end, followed by a foot procession to the north side of the bridge.

The bridge will reopen to traffic by 2 p.m.

Construction will continue on the bridge after the reopening, however. Only four of the new bridge’s six lanes will be open for vehicles. The remaining two lanes and pedestrian sidewalks will be open by late summer.