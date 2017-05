ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)-The Hard Rock Cafe World Burger Tour is back! Guests can take a international adventure and no passport is necessary.

For a limited time, the tour is offering Hard Rock local legendary burgers inspired by the taste and flavors from cafe locations around the world.

Brooke Emshoff joined us in the KPLR 11 kitchen to explain.

For more information visit: hardrock.com/cafes/

Hard Rock Cafe St. Louis

World Burger Tour now- June 25

1820 Market Street

ST. LOUIS, MO. 63103