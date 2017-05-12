Food pantry to receive large donation after St. Louis area flood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - A food pantry in Valley Park is expected to get a big donation this weekend. The national food collection drive by couldn't come at a better time for those still recovering from flooding.

Circle Of Concern Food is expected to receive about 100,000 pounds of donated items on Saturday. Letter carriers from will be picking up plastic donation bags they dropped off at homes in Ballwin and Valley Park last weekend. Those items will go to flood victims in particular.

Because of the flood the food pantry expects to assist 80 additional families on top of the 600 families it already serves monthly. Circle of Concern says the additional donations will help it continue its work through the summer when donations slow down.