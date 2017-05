ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)-Dirty Dancing, The Classic Story On Stage, is playing this weekend at The Fabulous Fox. The iconic show features all of the hit songs you love like “Hungry Eyes,” “Hey Baby,” “Do You Love Me?” and “(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life.

St. Louis native John Swapshire and Matt Borchers tell us all about it!

Dirty Dancing- The Classic Story On Stage

May 12-14

The Fabulous Fox Theatre

Tickets $45-$115

To learn more visit: fabulousfox.com/events/detail/dirty-dancing