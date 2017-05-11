SSM Health Medical Minute: New option to jump start weight loss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new option called double-balloon procedure has been approved by the FDA and is a great option for those who want to jump start weight loss of up to 50 pounds.

The double-balloon procedure implants two saline balloons into the stomach to help patients feel full. The dual gastric balloon is inserted in an endoscopic procedure through the mouth into the stomach. The balloon does not alter the anatomy of the stomach. After six months it’s deflated and removed. In the first few months, the goal is to help people achieve their weight loss goals than just using diet and exercise alone.

The procedure poses very little risk, although most insurance companies will not cover the cost of the procedure.

SSM Health Weight Management programs offer a full-service, medically supervised diet and exercise program called HMR® (Health Management Resources). No matter what your health goals, the SSM Health Weight Management Services is dedicated to partnering with you to ensure the quality of life you seek and deserve.