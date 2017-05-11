Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – St. Louis County police are looking for a motor scooter bandit who held up two stores Thursday morning in south county, police said.

The suspect posed as a customer before pulling his weapon at this Circle K at Union and Reavis Barracks in south county shortly after 3:00 p.m.

“He comes in and he’s looking around. He might select some merchandise, go up, and he contacts the cashier or the clerk. That’s when he’ll display a firearm … demand money,” said Officer Bejamin Granda, St. Louis County Police Department.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect. He was wearing a black zip-up jacket with a Punisher comic book logo on the left breast. He appeared to be African-American, in his mid-30s, medium height and build, with short hair and a scruffy beard, carrying a black motorcycle helmet.

He struck again about three miles from the Circle K at the In-and-Out liquor store at South Broadway and Hoffmeister, about 11:00 a.m. Thursday, within eight hours of the first hold-up.

His clothing had changed slightly, police said. He wore a red hat and possibly a different jacket but appeared to have the same handgun and get-away vehicle: a black scooter or moped.

“Obviously this guy should be considered armed and dangerous. If … you see him in the near future, please do not approach this person. He’s dangerous. Give us a call. Let us deal with him,” Granda said.

No one was hurt.

County police are checking with other police departments to see if this same guy is behind any more hold ups in the St. Louis area.