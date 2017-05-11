× LouFest 2017 schedule announced

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – Here’s your 2017 line-up!

The official schedule for the 2017 LouFest has been announced. The festival will take place on September 9th and 10th in Forest Park. Headliners include Weezer, Cage The Elephant, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Huey Lewis & The News, Lizzo and more!

Head to loufest.com to grab your tickets now!

Passes LouFest offers for purchase:

Two Day General Admission Pass – Enjoy all two days of the festival and the entire lineup.

Single Day General Admission Pass – Enjoy the specific artists performing on the given day for which you buy a pass.

VIP Pass – All the access of a General Admission pass with added comfort and class.

Platinum Pass – The Ultimate LouFest Experience

Children 12 years-old and younger will be admitted free of charge with a ticket-holding adult.

What to expect:

• 30+ Bands on Four Stages

• Nosh Pit Food Court

• LouFest Market Square

• LouKidz

• Official LouFest Store

• Around The Park Activations

• Bars Located Throughout The Park (ATMs also available)

• FREE Water Stations, Cooling Areas and Shade Structures