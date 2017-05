Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Concordance Academy of Leadership plans to help 250 inmates released from prison this year.

The local non-profit is the first of its kind that offers participants a holistic approach to success which includes assistance with housing, jobs, health and wellness and education.

Research shows 77 percent of former prisoners return to prison on a national level three to five years after being released. The academy's goal is to reduce the return rate and reduce crime in the St. Louis area.