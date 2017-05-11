Child describes being thrown from school bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KPLR) - “When the car crashed everybody was like going everywhere,” said 9-year-old Hamid Socoro, recalling the terrifying moments as his school bus crashed along Interstate 44 Thursday morning.

Hamid was sitting in the middle of the bus that was shuttling 13 Parkway School District student to Hanna Woods Elementary when it crashed through a guardrail on Interstate 44 and down a tree-lined embankment.

Hamid flew out of the emergency door.

“I hit my head on the door and then flew out the door,” he said.

He landed on the interstate pavement and watched the bus—with his classmates inside—take a nosedive into the ravine.

All the students and the bus driver, who were all taken to the hospital to be checked out, got away with minor injuries.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Thursday on westbound I-44 just east of Lindbergh Boulevard. The Missouri Highway Patrol said the bus swerved to avoid hitting a driver who had spun out and hit a median.

Seconds after the crash, nearby residents rushed toward the bus to help.

Hamid remembers one Good Samaritan who stopped his car on I-44, scooped him off the pavement, into his arms and carried Hamid into the safety of his car while he called 911.

“I never knew someone would do that,” said Hamid.

His family is also praising the stranger’s compassion.

“I would say, thank you very much and I appreciate what you did. That was good thing what you did,” said Osman Socoro, Hamid’s uncle.

Hanna Woods Elementary School’s principal is expected to ride the bus route with the students on Friday morning to help make them feel comfortable to ride the bus again.