State Insurance Dept. to host town meetings for flood victims

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – Missouri flood victims can now get help with insurance claims.

The Missouri Department of Insurance is hosting sit-downs throughout the area to answer questions about policies and claims.

Experts will be at multi-agency resource centers this week and next in several of the heavily-affected areas, including Valley Park, Pacific, Arnold, and Van Buren.

May 10 Ellington Ellington City Hall, 100 Tubbs Avenue

May 10 West Plains West Plains Civic Center, 110 St. Louis St.

May 11 Poplar Bluff Memorial Baptist Church 2215 South Broadway Bldg. C

May 11 Eminence United Methodist Church, 18321 Church St.

May 12 & 13 Van Buren Van Buren Youth & Community Center, CR 1204 State Hwy D

May 12 & 13 Valley Park Manchester United Methodist Church, 129 Woods Mill Rd.

May 15 Thomasville TBA

May 15 Pacific Pacific Eagles, 707 West Congress Pacific, MO 63069

May 16 Gainesville Gainesville School District, Gymnasium

May 16 House Springs Northwest Valley Middle School, 4300 Gravois Rd.

May 17 Doniphan Caring Community Partnership, 209 Highway St.

May 18 Arnold Arnold First Baptist Church, 2012 Missouri State Rd.