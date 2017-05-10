Flood Relief & Cleaning Supplies Drive at Crestwood Planet Fitness

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Countless residents are trying to put pieces back together after devastating floods that caused evacuations, highway shutdowns, and grief for thousands of people living the bi-state.

But one thing is clear. There are many generous hearts and volunteers who want to help flood victims recover from the disaster.

Jon Vargo and Dakota Mahoney from Planet Fitness tells us more about their flood relief efforts.

Planet Fitness in Crestwood is holding a Flood Relief & Cleaning Supplies Drive on Saturday, May 13. It will take place from noon to 3 p.m. at the facility located at 9450 Watson Road.

They’ll be collecting non-perishable items and cleaning supplies. Items in need include; box meals, canned meats, canned fruits, veggies, pasta, bottled water. Please do not bring glass items.

Disposable gloves, bleach, bleach wipes, trash bags and disposable masks and brooms are also needed.