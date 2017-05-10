Carjacking, robbery suspect shot by victim at St. Louis city gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - A man targeted for robbery turned the tables on his assailant, shooting the suspect the in the buttocks at a local gas station, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.

According to a police spokesman, the incident happened shortly after 7:00 a.m. at the Phillips 66 on North Broadway and Grand. Police said a the suspect, a man in his 20s, exited the passenger side of a vehicle and attempted to rob the victim while he was pumping gas.

In an attempt to protect himself, the victim pulled out his own weapon and shot him. The victim had a concealed carry license, police said.

The vehicle and driver of the vehicle fled the scene, heading south on Broadway.

The wounded suspect fled the scene on foot near the Love's Travel Stop in the 6100 block of N. Broadway. The suspect was taken a local hospital where he remains in stable condition. Police recovered a weapon from the suspect.

Police believe the attempted robbery is connected to three other incidents that occurred overnight: a robbery on N. 15th and St. Charles, one at Shop 'N' Save in the 7500 block of Chippewa, and a robbery at Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights. They believe two separate vehicles were involved in the incidents.

One suspect is still at-large, police said.