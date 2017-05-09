Wentzville flea market raided for counterfeit goods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, MO (KPLR) - Federal agents and Wentzville police raided a charity-run flea market over the weekend searching for counterfeit goods. It turns out it was the charity that turned the suspects into authorities.

“On a good Sunday we have 500 hundred spots out there. Normally were 90 to 95 percent full,” said Leon Tow, president of the not-for-profit Wentzville Community Club.

Local police and agents with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement launched an investigation concerning the sale of counterfeit goods.

Wentzville Police Chief Kurt Frisz said there were all sorts of questionable products, “Jackets, stocking caps, backpacks purses.”

Police seized a thousand items, even laundry detergent. About 12 vendors who were on the grounds Sunday could be charged by the feds or the state.

The Wentzville Community Club raises money to fund scholarships for students and donates to other local charities. Over the years, the club has raised and donated hundreds of thousands of dollars. The organization doesn’t want counterfeiters on their property.

Tow said, “Don’t do it here. We know now. We’ve talked to authorities. They gave us a good idea of what to look for and if we run across something to go ahead and contact them.”

The police chief commended the club for helping catch the suspects.

“They did the right thing. They were very cooperative in this,” said Frisz.