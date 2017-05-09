× Swansea police investigate report of child fondling

SWANSEA, IL (KPLR) – Detectives with the Swansea Police Department are investigating a report that an eight-year-old girl was groped by an adult over the weekend.

According to Swansea Police Chief Steve Johnson, the incident happened Sunday around 5:30 p.m. near Fullerton and Old Fullerton roads.

The eight-year-old told her guardian that a man came up to her from behind, grabbed her mouth, and inappropriately touched her over her clothes. The man then ran towards the nearby Metro station.

The suspect was described as a Caucasian man in his 50s or 60s, with a grayish beard around the mouth, wearing a long-sleeve plaid shirt that was blue, white, and black. He also had a pair of glasses folded up in his shirt pocket and was wearing black and white Nike running shoes. The man also had a cellphone clipped to his waist.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Swansea Police Department at 618-233-8114.