Route 141 at Interstate 44 now open in Valley Park

VALLEY PARK, MO (KTVI)- This morning’s commute should be a lot easier for many drivers with Route 141 at Interstate 44 open once again.

The roadway, which was closed due to flooding, was reopened Monday afternoon. The intersection had been closed since April 30.

According to MoDOT, the floodwater receded early Monday but because of the depth of the water crews had to do some work to get the road ready for traffic. Crews had to repair pavement and damaged walls, replace signal equipment, clean and restripe the roadway and remove other debris.

Residents who take 141 were relieved MoDOT was able to get that work done fairly quickly. They said for over a week, a typical drive to work has taken double the amount of time.

More than a hundred roads were closed in the St. Louis area last week after days of heavy rainfall caused mass flooding.