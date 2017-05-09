Racist graffiti targets student at St. Clair Jr. High

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CLAIR, MO (KPLR) – The St. Clair R-13 School District is investigating a racist message left on a bathroom wall of St. Clair Jr. High School that appeared to target a specific student.

“There was a racist phrase written on a bathroom wall at the junior high,” said Superintendent Kyle Kruse. “A student actually reported it to us, which we appreciate very much. Our kids know that’s not right. I’m glad they told us.”

One parent said the message was shared repeatedly on social media. Kruse said the district took action as soon as it was notified about the message.

“We did remove the graffiti and now we’re working with the parents and the folks involved to make sure it’s taken care of and this sort of thing is not repeated,” he said.

Kruse said the district was using its resources to track down those responsible.

“We’re going to try and identify who did the graffiti and take appropriate actions,” he said. “We’re also reviewing our bullying policies and plan to review that with our kids, just to make sure that it’s very clear we don’t accept that kind of behavior.”

The superintendent does not believe the incident is reflective of a bigger problem. He recalled one other previous incident and said it was verbal in nature but was not part of the message left on the bathroom wall.

The superintendent said the district’s resource officers and the St. Clair Police Department are available to investigate.

The district released the following statement on the incident: