Police investigate shooting in Wellston

WELLSTON, MO (KPLR) – A young man was shot in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon in Wellston, the North County Police Cooperative said.

The shooting took place around 1:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of Welsmar.

Witnesses told investigators the victim was walking in the street when a car drove by and someone inside fired a number of shots. It’s not immediately clear if the shots came from the driver or a possible passenger in the vehicle.

The victim's name has not been released.

Police said the victim is lucky to be alive.

Authorities do not believe there is any link between this shooting and a triple homicide that occurred two weeks ago less than three miles away in Pine Lawn.