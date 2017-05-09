ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - Steve Zwolak is affectionately known as "Mr. Z" of the Lume Institute. He says that playing in the mud is good for kids. It has long term health health benefits that can help build their immune system and make them happier.
Playing in the mud is good for kids
